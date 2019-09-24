Comments
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A raccoon spotted in Bethel Park has tested positive for rabies.
The Allegheny County Health Department announced Tuesday that a raccoon delivered to its lab tested positive for the deadly virus.
The raccoon was spotted along Villahaven Drive.
It is the 21st rabid animal reported in the county this year.
Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch. Exposures due to a bite or scratch are nearly always fatal when left untreated.
You must log in to post a comment.