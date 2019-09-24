  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for tight end Nick Vannett.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday night the Seattle Seahawks are finalizing a trade that sends Vannett to the Steelers.

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 23: Nick Vannett #81 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game aganst the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field on December 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the Steelers are trading a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Vannett has four catches for 38 yards this season.

Steelers starting tight end Vance McDonald left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a shoulder injury.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said McDonald was spotted with his injured shoulder in a sling.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.

