PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for tight end Nick Vannett.
Seahawks are finalizing a trade to send TE Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2019
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday night the Seattle Seahawks are finalizing a trade that sends Vannett to the Steelers.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the Steelers are trading a 2020 fifth-round pick.
The #Steelers traded a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the #Seahawks for TE Nick Vannett, source said. Needed help with Vance McDonald banged up and paid the price to get it. Vannett has 48 career catches and 4 TDs.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2019
Vannett has four catches for 38 yards this season.
Steelers starting tight end Vance McDonald left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a shoulder injury.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said McDonald was spotted with his injured shoulder in a sling.
