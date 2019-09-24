Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Western Pennsylvania native has been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team announced Tuesday that they released defensive back Trevon Mathis.
They also added DB Alexander Myres to the practice squad.
Mathis attended Woodland Hills High School and played college football at Toledo.
He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.
