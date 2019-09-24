



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman said she was assaulted in prison after she was wrongly jailed on charges that were later dropped.

Still wearing her hospital-issued ID from UPMC St. Margaret, 35-year-old Desiree Pinkston can’t believe what has happened in the last 72 hours.

Pinkston says while at the Allegheny County Jail for 24 hours, she was assaulted after another woman in custody heard police brought her in for the stabbing of two women along East Hills Drive last week.

Pinkston said she went to the hospital for treatment after she was released.

“Then I got some injuries on my left elbow, and I went through all of this over some charges that the Pittsburgh police said that I did something,” Pinkston said. “No one else said that I did anything.”

The single mother of three says she was at a doctor’s appointment with her daughter in Westmoreland County when the stabbing occurred. She said she doesn’t know anyone involved.

Pinkston believes she was wrongly targeted by law enforcement because of the name of other woman charged, Shaylon Pinkston.

Desiree said she is not related to Shaylon Pinkston.

In a criminal affidavit, police said witnesses say two sisters were the perpetrators.

Desiree was charged with a list of charges, including conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

The charges were later dropped, and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says it is a case of mistaken identity.

Desiree said she had to pay a $1,000 of her $20,000 bond for a crime she didn’t commit.

“I had to call off work last night because of the injuries I suffered in the Allegheny County Jail,” Desiree said. “Who pays for my suffering that I just went through?”

Pinkston believes she was wrongly accused by police because she has a criminal background, dating back to when she was 18 years old.

Desiree said her daughter is traumatized after her mother was arrested in front of her.