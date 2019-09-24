



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–ScareHouse and The Original Oyster House have teamed up again to present the Zombie Den!

Pittsburgh’s original horror-themed pop-up bar will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m.- 12 a.m, starting September 24 to November 2.

The Zombie Den is located in The Original Oyster House at 20 Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“This is a great time of year to relax and put your feet up, even if they fall off of your body – and if they do, you’re at the right place,” said Jen Grippo, owner of the Original Oyster House.

“They’re Coming to Get You, Barbara” and the popular test tube shots will be featured as returning drinks, but there are also new beverages that will debut on the spooky menu:

• “A Sure Way to Kill ‘em” – A frozen blend of spiced rum, coffee liqueur, pumpkin ice milk and coffee

• “Boulevard of Bitter Dreams” – Bourbon, Campari, amaro, sweet vermouth, biggers, and a Pernod rinse

• “That’s Another One for the Fire” – Blended whiskey, lemon, honey, ginger, and Laphroaig mist

• “A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste” – Vodka, passionfruit, lime, ginger beer

“Whether you’re in the midst of defending against marauding hordes of the undead, discovering the fearful secrets of the basement, or attempting to escape from a serial killer, we understand that everyone needs a little time to unwind, which is where Zombie Den comes in,” said Scott Simmons, creative director of ScareHouse and The Scream District.