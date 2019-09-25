



SMICKSBURG (KDKA) — Two volunteer firefighters were arrested and charged for intentionally burning an Amish furniture store in Indiana County.

The Pennsylvania state police announced Wednesday Nicholas Leone, 22, and Dylan Dalessio, 19, were arrested and charged with arson and related offenses for burning the store located on Stephenson Road in West Mahoning Township on Jan. 25, 2019.

The Troop C Fire Marshal Unit has arrested two Indiana County men for the January 25, 2019 Arson of an Amish furniture store in Smicksburg. A multi-agency investigation into numerous other suspicious fires in the area is ongoing. @PSPTroopCPIO @ATFPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/PFFNxp2XPy — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 25, 2019

Leone and Dalessio were members of the Plumville Volunteer Fire Company at the time of the incident.

Leon has since quit and applied to the Creekside Volunteer Fire Company.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is still offering a reward for information on a rash of suspicious fires dating back to last year.

The fires all happened in northern Indiana County.

ATF officials list these incidents, which remain under investigation:

August 9, 2018 – Farmhouse/Garage – Alabran Road, Smicksburg, PA

December 15, 2018 – Barn – Wolf Road, Smicksburg, PA

December 21, 2018 – Barn – State Route 954, Creekside, PA

December 29, 2018 – Garage/Shed fire – Bailey Road, Washington Township, PA

December 29, 2018 – Storage Building – Whitaker & Rudolph Road, North Mahoning Township

February 26, 2019 – Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 5 Points Road, Creekside, PA*

March 20, 2019 – Brush Fire – Getty and Pollock Roads, East Mahoning Township, PA

March 28, 2019 – Barn Fire – Barnard Road, Dayton, PA

They “have all been deemed suspicious or as otherwise noted as incendiary,” and the ATF is now offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrests of a suspect or suspects.

You can call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477).