PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a three-car collision late Tuesday night in Shaler.

They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. near Greenhill Road on Babcock Boulevard.

The Cherry City Fire Department shared these photos on social media.

The road was closed last night while crews were working the scene, but has since re-opened.

One person had to be rescued from the wreckage.

At least two people were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

