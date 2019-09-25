PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a three-car collision late Tuesday night in Shaler.

They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. near Greenhill Road on Babcock Boulevard.

The Cherry City Fire Department shared these photos on social media.

260/259 rescue on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash w/ entrapment in the 1800 blk of Babcock Blvd in Shaler. 260 rescue extricated 1 victim from the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/WkKKnduujm — Cherry City Fire (@CherryCityFire) September 25, 2019

The road was closed last night while crews were working the scene, but has since re-opened.

One person had to be rescued from the wreckage.

At least two people were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

