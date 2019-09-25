Comments
BRADFORD, Pa. (KDKA)– School officials say a bear was roaming the halls of Fretz Middle School in Bradford, Pennsylvania.
Superintendent Katerine Pude said the bear broke into the school on Thursday, September 19, around 8:45 p.m.
The bear allegedly charged through the door– popping out the frame of the window.
Surveillance footage caught the bear searching through the building.
Officials think the bear saw it’s own reflection, causing it to run out of the building.
Custodians were the only ones in the school at the time of the incident. No major damages were reported.
