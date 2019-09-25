Comments
BUTLER (KDKA) — The Butler Area School District is investigating a social media threat made by a student.
According to a letter to parents from the superintendent, the police were immediately notified of the threat that a student made by taking a photo of the outside of the Butler Intermediate High School and posting the threat to social media.
The school district says they are holding the student accountable through the student code of conduct and Pennsylvania State Law.
Classes were not interrupted and the school continued on a normal schedule.
