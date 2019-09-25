PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she left her children home alone to help a friend in a fight late Monday night.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check on Bedford Avenue in the Middle Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh and when they arrived they found a 1-year-old and 4-year-old alone in a home that they described to be in “deplorable condition.”

About 30 minutes after officers arrived on the scene, they said the mother, 23-year-old Mattie Sims, came running across Bedford Avenue, returning to her home. When asked why she left her children home alone, she told officers her friend was about to fight someone.

Officers then placed her under arrest and say she was “highly intoxicated.”

When police then observed the house they say they found dirty clothes scattered in the living room surrounded by trash, human feces, spoiled food, and dirt. They also found an empty gun holster on an end table with a sippy cup underneath it next to an open bottle of bleach and open can of lighter fluid.

The children were taken into CYS custody and taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Sims is facing two charges of endangering the welfare of children and two charges of recklessly endangering another person.