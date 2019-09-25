PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen whipping up some tasty snacks for football-watching parties, weekend get-togethers and of course tailgating!
Chorizo Chicken Wings
- 2 pounds chicken wings
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 4 ounces chorizo sausage – Mexican style
- 2 cups Rice Krispies
- 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- 2 teaspoons paprika (sweet or hot – your choice)
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 garlic cloves – minced
- 2 teaspoons cider vinegar
Directions:
Cut off the tips of the wings and reserve for stock. Find the joint where the remaining two parts of the wing are joined and cut through the joint to halve.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Heat the oil in a small skillet and add the chorizo – cook until lightly browned, about 3 – 4 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Cool to room temperature.
Place the Rice Krispies in a plastic bag with a zip lock closure and roughly crush with a rolling pin. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the cooked chorizo, Parmigiano-Reggiano, paprika, cumin, salt and pepper.
Combine the mayonnaise, garlic and vinegar in a large bowl. Add the chicken wings and toss well to coat. Roll the wings in the Rice Krispies mixture until well coated. Arrange in one layer on a lightly oiled baking sheet and bake until golden, 30 – 35 minutes. Serve hot.
You must log in to post a comment.