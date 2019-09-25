Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– You can tell by the pictures that this home has everything you need– a new roof, new kitchen appliances, freshly painted walls, and an inflatable dinosaur.
Nicole Chirdon, of Berkshire Hathaway The Preferred Realty, posted the home on Zillow.
The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Lawrenceville home is located at 5527 Camelia Street, Pittsburgh PA 15201. It’s selling price starts at $189,900.
It doesn’t say if the dinosaur comes with the house, but you can take a tour to find out.
