



LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — As part of childhood cancer awareness month, a carmaker is touring the country and giving away a lot of money.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels made a stop Wednesday in Lawrenceville at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, presenting a $500,000 check.

The money funds physicians and scientists at the hospital.

“I can’t speak highly enough about the Hyundai Hope on Wheels foundation and this opportunity,” Dr. Kelly Bailey said.

Hyundai has given more than $13 million to young researchers, and that money has already helped patients like Viviana Cardenas, a recent college graduate who beat Ewing’s Sarcoma at Children’s.

“Children’s Hospital has made me into a very healthy woman,” Cardenas said. “I am so blessed to be here today, when so many don’t.”

Cardenas was one of the patients at Children’s who put their handprints on the side of a white SUV and a canvas.

The canvas will remain at the hospital as a reminder of this special day.

Local Hyundai dealers say they welcome the opportunity to help.

“For them to fight pediatric cancer the way they do … we just want to put an end to it,” said Gary Flannery, group manager from Washington Hyundai.