



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An East Hills woman has been sentenced after her 18-month-old child died from drinking a fentanyl-filled sippy cup.

Jhenea Pratt was found guilty in June of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her daughter.

Prosecutors say her daughter, Charlotte Napper-Talley, died after drinking from a sippy cup that had fentanyl in it.

Pratt will spend up to 10 years in prison.

WEB EXTRA: Police interview mother convicted in fentanyl sippy cup death.



Authorities say that Pratt called 911 on April 5 of last year after finding her daughter unresponsive.

Officers performed CPR and the little girl was rushed to Children’s Hospital, where she died.

Police say that the amount of fentanyl in the daughter’s system was enough to kill a large animal.

Pratt told authorities that she did not know how the drug got into the sippy cup.