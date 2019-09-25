



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh women’s basketball player Kyla Nelson has cancer.

The junior guard was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor of the appendix, the team announced Wednesday.

She is set for surgery in October and expected to return to the court this season.

“Cancer is a scary word for anyone,” Nelson said in a team-issued release. “I feel very lucky that the discovery was made at this early stage. I am grateful to be surrounded by such an amazing medical institution like Pitt and a team that is loving and supportive. My roommate has been great and I also have a family I can lean heavily on, even with the long distance between us.”

The release said the tumor was discovered on Aug. 26 during an appendectomy.

Nelson averaged 6.0 points and 2.2 rebounds rebounds per game last season.