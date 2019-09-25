



MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A beautiful and rare albino deer was spotted in the McCandless area outside of Pittsburgh.

Thomas Daniels says he first saw the deer about a month ago, but the rare creature reappeared outside his home yesterday.

Daniels says he and his wife were sitting on the porch, when the albino deer emerged from the woods the first time.

Yesterday he just happened to glance out the window, and the deer had come back.

He grabbed his camera to get some video of the majestic creature before it once again disappeared into the woods.

In 2017 an albino deer was spotted in Collier Township.

Experts say the odds of an albino deer being born are about one in 20,000.