



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh said officials are making progress in fighting the opioid epidemic.

The man accused of providing the drugs that led to seven overdoses, including three deaths, is facing federal charges.

That is just one of the cases an Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit has worked on.

“What this week shows law enforcement is that our work is not done,” U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said in a news conference Wednesday.

Federal, state and local authorities are working together on the unit’s cases.

On Monday, investigators arrested Emilio Navarro.

He’s a Fayette County doctor accused of improperly distributing prescription opioids.

Since 2017, prosecutors have brought charges against more than 26 doctors and medical professionals.

“Navarro was running a traditional pill mill, the things we have been attacking,” Brady said.

The unit has partnered with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to establish a rapid response team.

“It is an ongoing, constant fight to keep Pittsburgh, the county and the state safe,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said at the news conference.