PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the NFL heads into week four, the Steelers are back to the drawing board searching for the first win of the season.

Since the team’s loss to the hands of the 49ers, the Steelers have added a new tight end in Nick Vannett, who comes over from the Seattle Seahawks, for a 5th round pick in 2020. Coach Mike Tomlin says Vannett was added for depth purposes, after both Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble went down last Sunday with an injury that left only rookie Zach Gentry left on the depth chart.

“Coach Tomlin said Vance McDonald and Xavier Grimble were injured during the game and the trade of TE Nick Vannett was made not because they’re counting out any TEs for MNF, but they wanted to fortify depth at the position.”

Tomlin did not disclose the corresponding roster move to make room for Vannett, and the team has until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday to announce the decision.

The head coach was optimistic that starting tight end Vance McDonald, who suffered a shoulder sprain, will be available to the team Monday night against Cincinnati. Joining McDonald as “questionable” to start the work week was Xavier Grimble, Anthony Chickillo, Vince Williams and Joe Haden. Fullback Roosevelt Nix is still the only player already ruled out for next week as he recovers from a knee injury.

“Coach Tomlin said Rosie Nix is probably still out this week with a knee injury. Guys who are questionable at this point: Anthony Chickillo, Vance McDonald, Xavier Grimble, Vince Williams, and Joe Haden”

Coach Tomlin was not happy with the amount of penalties the team has committed, as well as the problems in stopping the run game defensively.

“We recognize football is our game, our business is winning. And we haven’t been good at business,” Tomlin said. “The competitor in all of us is a little bit pissed off, and appropriately so. We’re really putting ourselves behind the eight ball.”

“Coach Tomlin on his defensive players saying they need to do a better job at stopping the run: They should be angry because of the quality of our performance in that area..it’s better technique, more physicality.”

The head coach was also not thrilled with quarterback Mason Rudolph’s first career start.

“I thought he warmed up as the game went on,” Tomlin said. “The quality of performance wasn’t what we wanted or what he wanted but I did like his demeanor.”

Tomlin was happy with newly acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has an interception and forced a fumble in his first action with the Steelers. Fitzpatrick was traded for a first-round pick from the Dolphins last week.

Tomlin and the Steelers are still searching for some answers to cure an 0-3 start to the season, and a big help would be a victory over AFC North foe Cincinnati on Monday night at Heinz Field.

“There’s more meat on the bone for all of us and we’ve all gotta look within and analyze what we’re doing into the quality with which we’re doing it.”