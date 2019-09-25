Comments
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine’s new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.
That’s according to a five-page memo summarizing the July 25 call.
The White House released the memo Wednesday.
Trump told the Ukrainian president “If you can look into it … it sounds horrible to me.” Trump was talking about unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation of his son, Hunter.
The president says he did nothing wrong.
