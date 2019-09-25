



(CNN) — The downside to waterslides? The effort usually always exceeds the reward, at least where time’s concerned.

You climb dozens of steps to reach the slide’s entry point, huffing and puffing your way to the top, only to find yourself floundering about in the exit pool mere seconds later.

This won’t be the case with a new waterslide that’s just opened in Malaysia.

Stretching a whopping 1,140 meters (3,740 feet) long, the ride snakes through the undergrowth at Penang’s ESCAPE theme park is claimed to have smashed the previous record for world’s longest waterslide held by Action Park, a theme park in Vernon, New Jersey.

Unlike the New Jersey version, which is inflatable, ESCAPE’s new slide is made of fiber-reinforced polymer and will be a permanent structure attached to steel poles.

“Breaking the world record was never our intention,” said Sim Choo Kheng, CEO of ESCAPE operator Sim Leisure Group, in a statement. “I’m always baffled by how rides are made so short and quick. I wanted to build rides that last a good few minutes.”

The slide offers a four-minute ride that meanders its way down a 70-meter slope, passing through jungle scenery.

Huffing and puffing won’t be part of the experience either. Visitors will access the slide via a cable car chairlift.

Bringing the global spotlight to Penang

The island of Penang, off the western coast of Malaysia, is more famous for culture and cuisine than thrills.

George Town, the island’s main city, is its top draw thanks to a colorful mix of cultures that includes Hindu and Buddhist temples, street art, Islamic mosques, British colonial architecture and ornate Chinese manor houses.

Penang is also considered one of the world’s top food destinations, thanks to the presence of delicious Malay, Chinese and Indian cuisine that includes dishes like Hokkien mee (fried prawn noodles) and Penang laksa.

ESCAPE is about 30 minutes from George Town and offers a variety of adventure activities including waterslides, ziplines and obstacle courses.

