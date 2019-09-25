



BELLVILLE, Ohio. (KDKA)– Clear Fork High School and its surrounding community are celebrating Zac Clark for his recent act of heroism.

Clark, a sophomore at Clear Fork High School, took a call to action to save a Bellville resident on Saturday, September 21.

The Mansfield News Journal reported that Clark was outside working in the garden with his mother when he noticed his neighbor was stuck under his Volkswagen.

The car had slipped off the jack and fallen on his chest while he was doing a routine oil change. His wife’s shriek had suggested that the man was in trouble.

“I turned around and saw him struggling,” Clark said. “Instincts kicked in and I just ran over there, and I just thought I had to get the car off him. I did get it off him a little bit and his wife and my mom pulled him out from under it. Next thing you know he got rushed to the hospital. It was crazy.”

Without hesitation Clark was able to lift the car, freeing the man from under it, and save his life.

“I have always wanted to be a firefighter and help people out,” Clark said. “The first thing that came to my mind was to get over there, do what I can do and do anything I can to help.”

Many people in town took the time to praise Clark for his courage and bravery.

“We have a young man here on our football team that exemplifies everything you talk about as a football coach. You always want players with courage and strength and does the right thing and doesn’t hesitate when you are called to duty. He did all those things. That is just awesome,” said Dave Carroll, a Clear Fork Football Coach.

Carroll thinks it was just God’s hand reaching down to help Zac.