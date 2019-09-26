



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is lashing out at current NFL players, including Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.

On Thursday Brown took to Twitter, starting a tirade of tweets about why the NFL still needs him.

“I’m still the best why stop now,” Brown first wrote, hinting that his career in the NFL might not be over.

When that wasn’t good enough, Brown then tweeted, “the game need me I’m like test answers.”

That elicited a number of responses from current NFL players including New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, and Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.

Golden Tate was apparently trying to understand what Brown meant by his tweets, so AB told him it was over his head.

U don’t listen to that lil Wayne squad up clearly Over ya head https://t.co/Rm7plQyXz8 — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Weddle chimed in, and that’s when things got bizarre.

U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle https://t.co/faWg7v345I — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Antonio Brown took after Weddle, saying that the Rams safety needed attention and that he’s glad he put a “stiff arm in his neck while he was in Pittsburgh.”

Weddle responded, saying “when are you going to learn that it isn’t about you. Never was and never will be. Got a game to get ready for. Good luck my guy.”

Hahahahhaahaha. AB. When are u gonna learn that it isnt about you. Never was and never will be. Got a game to get ready for. Good luck my guy! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 26, 2019

Brown then took to name calling, telling Weddle that AB is his NFL name “dummy” and to shut his mouth.

Bro I don’t even know you don’t call me AB that’s my NFL name dummy ! I’m not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni https://t.co/d729eTVleh — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

AB then decided to take it one step further, and tweet out photos of the alleged stiff arm he gave Weddle, saying “some things will never change.”

Some things will never change pic.twitter.com/vTveiVJ1In — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Brown is currently pursuing a $10 million grievance against the New England Patriots and the NFL after being released last week.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Brown will not see any of the money from his one-year deal, which led to the social media outcry. Brown is currently battling multiple civil suits surrounding things like sexual misconduct and late payments for services. He also enrolled back at Central Michigan for online classes this week.