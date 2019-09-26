Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Albino deer are very rare, and for the second time this week, one has been spotted near Pittsburgh.
This time it was a fawn.
The baby was also spotted near the McCandless Township area.
Bryan Polk says he first spotted the white fawn in June, and it has been frequenting the area ever since.
Another albino deer was also spotted in the McCandless area earlier this week. That one is much larger than the fawn.
Experts say the odds of an albino deer being born are about one in 20,000.
