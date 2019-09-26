



MIAMI (KDKA) — Just days after claiming he is done with the NFL, Antonio Brown has taken to Twitter once again.

Thursday morning, Brown sent out a series of tweets which seem to be related to playing in the league.

“I’m still the best why stop now”

Artist and comedian Will Noonan decided to respond to Brown’s tweet, saying he should try to play for four teams this season.

“Big 4X”

Then Brown claimed that he was like test answers and the game needed him.

“The game need me I’m like test answers”

Who knows if he is talking about the NFL or something else, but it is a different tone compared to last Sunday, where a Twitter rampage led to him saying he was “done” with the NFL.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !”

Brown is currently pursuing a $10 million grievance against the New England Patriots and the NFL after being released last week. Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Brown will not see any of the money from his one-year deal, which led to the social media outcry. Brown is currently battling multiple civil suits surrounding things like sexual misconduct and late payments for services. He also enrolled back at Central Michigan for online classes this week.