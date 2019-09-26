NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges in connection with a crash that severely injured two teenage sisters in Lawrence County.

Leah Piccione is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and reckless endangerment.

Police say her car collided head on with the teens’ car last month.

According to the New Castle News, the crash happened after 10 p.m. on Aug. 30 in Scott Township.

Police say they smelled alcohol on Piccione’s breath while she was in an ambulance.

There is now a warrant for her arrest.

The sisters were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Their recovery is expected to take months.

