WEST ELIZABETH (KDKA) — A cable and bracket problem requiring “immediate attention” has the Elizabeth Bridge in West Elizabeth closed, officials said.
No traffic will be allowed on the bridge indefinitely.
PennDOT said the bridge was closed in the interest of public safety.
Police are trying to figure out what happened.
No one has been injured, the Elizabeth Borough Police Chief William Sombo said.
The posted detour can be found below.
Northbound Route 51
- From northbound Route 51 approaching the Elizabeth Bridge, take the ramp to Elizabeth/Glassport
- Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue
- North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road
- Turn left and cross the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn left onto southbound Route 837 (North State Street)
- Take the ramp toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh
- Merge onto northbound Route 51 toward Pittsburgh
- End detour
Southbound Route 51
- From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to North Route 837 toward Clairton
- Follow Route 837 (State Street) northbound to the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn right and cross the bridge
- Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road
- Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes North Second Avenue
- Turn left onto Market Street
- Follow straight onto the ramp back to southbound Route 51
- End detour
