Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Football won’t be the only game played at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh Steeler Sundays.
The Pittsburgh Knights, a professional esports team, set up a gaming zone in the Southeast Rotunda near the Jumbotron, they announced on their website.
The Knights Gaming Zone will have Xbox One consoles with Madden NFL 20.
It will open with the stadium, two hours before kickoff.
“Fans always come down early to tailgate and enjoy Heinz Field; now they’ll have the opportunity to challenge each other to a friendly video game competition at the Knights Gaming Zone,” said Knights president James O’Connor in a release. “This is just another great way for people to have fun before a Steelers game or at halftime.”
You must log in to post a comment.