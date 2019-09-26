



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is encouraging Pennsylvanians convicted on non-violent marijuana-related charges to apply for pardons.

The state’s Board of Pardons, led by Fetterman, is expediting the application process to be pardoned for marijuana-related charges, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor announced Thursday.

This decision comes a day after the call for marijuana legalization across the state.

“Full legalization could take some time, but one thing we can do right now is alleviate the burden of small-amount, nonviolent convictions that scar the lives of otherwise productive citizens,” Fetterman said in a press release issued by his office.

Mass expungement by legislation is the ideal. In the meantime, we are aggregating and expediting these applications. $0 fee. The only thing you stand to lose, is your record. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 26, 2019

In order to speed up the application process, a “special stream” for marijuana-related applications was created.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf said he was in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use. He asked lawmakers to consider it.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman went on a listening tour across Pennsylvania that reportedly found a lot of people in support of the legalization of marijuana.

To apply for a pardon, applications are available online.

