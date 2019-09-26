



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Joanne Rogers, widow of Pittsburgh icon Fred Rogers will unveil a brand new portrait of her late husband.

Joanne is expected to show off the mixed-media portrait of Fred Rogers, who was loved by Pittsburghers as well as children across the county.

The reveal will took place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at WQED Concourse on Fifth Avenue, where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was filmed.

It shows a photo of Fred Rogers holding up a mirror.

Mr. Rogers, who always preached kindness and showing compassion towards your neighbor, passed away in 2003.

An artist from Nashville used several items from the Fred Rogers Archive to make the portrait, including a pair of glasses that Mr. Rogers wore.

People walking by the portrait should look closely: “There’s a nice picture of Fred, who’s chubby in his chubby days down here, with a hat on,” Joanne said.

The portrait will be on display to the public at WQED until Dec. 18.