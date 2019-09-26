



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The owner of the land and assets of the gas station where a viral fight occurred has terminated the lease.

LGP Realty Holdings said they are terminating the lease of the gas station on 2510 Brighton Road.

They say this decision follows the police investigating centered around a fight at the gas station.

“We have immediately started working to find a new operator for the location who can serve the community’s needs,” the company said in a press release.

Police say, on Friday night, what started as a verbal confrontation over gasoline spilled outside and escalated into a physical altercation.

Cell phone video shows three men continually attacking two female customers in the parking lot.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has charged all three men with simple assault.

People have protested outside of the gas station for the last several days.