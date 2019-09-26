



CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) – The woolly bear caterpillar has spoken!

National Weather Service Cleveland shared a picture of a little woolly bear caterpillar they found in their yard.

They also shared the folklore of the woolly bear, saying the caterpillars’ bands can give an indication of how winter is going to go.

The little guy they found had a wider brown band, which they say means there should be milder winter weather for Ohio and Pennsylvania .

The longer the bands, the longer the winter.

But the woolly bear is coming up against some contradicting opinions from the Farmers’ Almanac.

According to their forecast, Pennsylvania is going to see a long, cold winter with low temps continuing all the way through April.

The Almanac also said to expect lots of ups and downs in Western Pennsylvania.

We’ll just have to wait and see who wins this rounds of predictions — the folklore or farmers.