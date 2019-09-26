Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former Pittsburgh resident has been sentenced to seven years and six months in federal prison on firearm and drug convictions.
Maurice Tinsley, Jr. received the sentence on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says information in court showed that a search warrant executed on Tinsley’s residence in July of 2016 revealed “numerous” stamp bags of heroin, pistols, ammunition, cellphones and more than $14,000 in cash.
Before that search, Tinsley had felony firearm convictions as well as heroin trafficking convictions in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.
He will serve 90 months incarceration in federal prison.
