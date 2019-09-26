PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new nose on the Port Authority of Allegheny County Police squad — an 18-month-old bomb-sniffing dog named Mitch.
On Twitter, Port Authority shared a photo of Mitch, who was visiting their offices.
The Port Authority Police consists of 47 full-time police officers, according to their website, and now there is one more to join the team.
The force works to ensure the safety of Port Authority riders, employees and facilities.
