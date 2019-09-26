



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was tough to justify the 30 percent rain chance for today earlier this week.

Data was showing the front sliding through dry over the course of the morning hours.

The front was running slightly behind schedule early this morning, and that translated to some rain rolling through the area in the middle of rush hour. A thin line of showers should be expected to move through the area between 6 a.m. through at least 11 a.m.

Data does show the cold front line filling in with rain as it rolls into the state.

Besides some timing issues with the front, the forecast for today remains the same. After dropping to the upper 40s yesterday morning, this morning’s temperatures are in the mid-60s.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is keeping Friday dry now with some rain showers around early Saturday morning and more rain later on Saturday for the weekend. Highs should be in the 80s or near 80 degrees over the weekend and into next week.

There may be a brief dip in temperatures Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

