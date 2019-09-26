



ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Local police are looking for a man from Braddock who allegedly fired multiple shots at his ex-girlfriend as she arrived to work at a care facility.

According to Ross Police Department, they have an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Clinton Lance.

Police say Lance allegedly harassed and threatened a woman who has a Protection From Abuse order against him.

Lance is accused of threatening the victim and her new boyfriend with texts and Facetime calls.

He allegedly said he would find her at work and shoot her. During these calls, police say he revealed a gun.

Ross Police say they believed Lance waited near the victim’s place of employment, which is a care facility in Ross Township.

As the victim and her boyfriend drove towards the workplace, they noticed Lance’s car parked in the darkness.

Then, police say the victim and her boyfriend heard six gunshots and saw muzzle flashes.

Police say the victim and her boyfriend quickly “fled the area in fear for their lives.”

No one from the facility was there at the time, and no one was hurt. Lance is facing multiple counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

They ask the public for help locating Lance.