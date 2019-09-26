



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A trial date has been set for a West Virginia woman accused of falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter from a shopping mall.

A court clerk in Cabell County says a judge on Thursday set a Nov. 15 bench trial for Santana Renee Adams.

The 24-year-old Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old on April 1. Her story quickly began to unravel when mall surveillance video didn’t support the tale. Adams then began changing her story under additional questioning.

RELATED STORIES:

Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer who was in the area for work.

Adams faces up to six months in jail. Her attorney didn’t return a voicemail.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)