



UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were hurt after a van careened down a hill, smashed through a house and ended up in a woman’s living room.

The crash happened on Park Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The van driver suffered minor injuries, Uniontown City Police say. He was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.

The woman, who was at home at the time of the crash, was hurt but reportedly declined EMS transport.

She told police that she heard a sound, and when she rounded her house, she saw a van break through it. She escaped through a side door.

Police say the driver told them his brakes went out as he was coming down the steep hill.

The van also hit a gas line. Four dogs were inside the house, and a kennel was called to the scene.

It’s not clear if the dogs suffered any exposure to the gas fumes coming from the broken gas line.

Columbia Gas was called to the scene to secure the line.

Uniontown Police are investigating.