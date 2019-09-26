



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Wasabi and avocados are both green, but they taste completely different– This unexpected contrast left a woman broken-hearted.

In a recent report published in the British Medical Journal, a woman ate so much wasabi, mistaking it for avocado, that she developed broken heart syndrome.

According to the report, the 60-year old woman was at a wedding when the confusion happened. After ingesting the wasabi, she experienced chest pains.

The woman visited the hospital because she couldn’t ignore the pain any longer. Doctors thought she was having a heart attack or high blood pressure.

She was diagnosed with Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy, also known as broken heart syndrome.

The British Medical Journal defined this condition as “left ventricular dysfunction that typically occurs in older women after sudden intense emotional or physical stress.”

The report said that doctors believed the condition developed from the large amount she consumed. She experienced pressure in her chest and radiating arms that lasted for hours, causing her discomfort.

The cause of this condition is still unknown to doctors. They advise those who eat wasabi to consume it in small portions.