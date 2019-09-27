



CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio animal shelter is overflowing after four different hoarding cases, one of which involved 84 Chihuahuas and two larger dogs living in one home.

On Facebook, Cleveland Animal Protective League says in the past four weeks, they’ve seen a huge influx of animals brought in by their Humane Investigations team.

Altogether, on top of their usual animal admissions, the shelter says it has taken in 89 cats and 90 dogs.

Perhaps the most horrific of these cases is the 84 Chihuahuas and two larger mixed breed dogs found living under one roof in a house where the conditions were “horrific.”

“Most of the animals were emaciated, dehydrated, and flea infested and all were found living in filth,” the post reads.

In order to get these animals into loving homes as quickly as possible, the shelter is reducing adoption fees to $10 for adult cats and $50 for some of their dogs from Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Chihuahuas will be available at the shelter, about a 2-hour drive from Pittsburgh, as each one gets cleared. If you’re interested in adopting one, the Cleveland APL says you can visit the website, where applications will be available.