



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He may not be a Pirate anymore but Andrew McCutchen is still giving back to the city of Pittsburgh.

McCutchen and his wife Maria began Project Pittsburgh to encourage the spirit of volunteerism in Pittsburgh and this year it will take place between Saturday, November 16 and Saturday, November 23 at various non-profits in the city.

“Pittsburgh… It’s home. It will always be home,” McCutchen wrote in a Players’ Tribune letter following his trade to San Francisco from the Pirates.

According to the “Cutch Week” website, the goal is “to take a hands-on approach to those most in need, and that this approach will have a longer-lasting impact on those individuals and the community as a whole.”

The initiative accepts volunteers to help around Pittsburgh at locations such as UPMC Children’s Hospital, 412 Food Rescue, Habitat for Humanity, and others.

Those interested can sign up or donate goods on the Cutch Week website.