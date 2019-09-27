HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he supports the efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

In a full statement, Attorney General Shapiro said:

“Continuing to criminalize adult personal marijuana use is a waste of limited law enforcement resources, it disproportionately impacts our minority communities and it does not make us safer.

Given those realities and after months of internal research and discussions with fellow law enforcement, I am in support of efforts to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana use for Pennsylvanians over the age of 21. As part of this, we also must expunge records of those with non-violent marijuana use convictions.

As the Legislature considers this issue, I will continue to prioritize serious threats in our communities—like the opioid crisis—and invest in educating our kids on the risks of substance abuse.”