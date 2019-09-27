BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are asking anyone with information about a “suspicious person” entering vehicles to come forward.
On Twitter, Bethel Park Police said a “suspicious person” was seen in the Dashwood South neighborhood entering unlocked cars in the area.
UPDATE: A resident captured video of the suspect entering a vehicle in the area of Thunderwood and Tidewood around 4am. Please check you cameras around that time as well.
— Bethel Park Police (@bethelparkpd) September 27, 2019
The suspect was seen on Rocky Ridge Road, Greenhaven Drive and Thunderwood Drive around after midnight early Friday morning.
One resident happened to capture the suspect on video. Police say the footage shows the suspect entering a vehicle in the area of Thunderwood and Tidewood drives around 4 a.m.
Bethel Park residents are asked to check their security cameras around midnight and 4 a.m. Anyone with information should contact police at crimewatch@bethelpark.net.
You must log in to post a comment.