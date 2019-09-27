  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethel Park Police, Bethel Park Police Department, Car Break-Ins, Local TV, Security Cameras


BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are asking anyone with information about a “suspicious person” entering vehicles to come forward.

On Twitter, Bethel Park Police said a “suspicious person” was seen in the Dashwood South neighborhood entering unlocked cars in the area.

The suspect was seen on Rocky Ridge Road, Greenhaven Drive and Thunderwood Drive around after midnight early Friday morning.

One resident happened to capture the suspect on video. Police say the footage shows the suspect entering a vehicle in the area of Thunderwood and Tidewood drives around 4 a.m.

Bethel Park residents are asked to check their security cameras around midnight and 4 a.m. Anyone with information should contact police at crimewatch@bethelpark.net.

Comments