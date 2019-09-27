Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cappy is cute, cuddly and the newest Pittsburgh police dog.
The bloodhound is part of a team that helps the police find lost kids, seniors and others who are having trouble finding their home.
The announcement was made Friday on Twitter by the mayor’s Chief of Staff, Daniel Gilman
Today we introduced our newest police officer Cappy. This bloodhound became part of the team to help us find lost kids, seniors and others who might get lost and have trouble finding their way home pic.twitter.com/utWrKtDVe3
— Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) September 27, 2019
Cappy’s ability to track scents will be a great addition to the force.
You must log in to post a comment.