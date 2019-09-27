  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cappy is cute, cuddly and the newest Pittsburgh police dog.

(Photo Credit: Daniel Gilman/Twitter)

The bloodhound is part of a team that helps the police find lost kids, seniors and others who are having trouble finding their home.

The announcement was made Friday on Twitter by the mayor’s Chief of Staff, Daniel Gilman

Cappy’s ability to track scents will be a great addition to the force.

