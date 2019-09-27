



HAMILTON, Ohio (KDKA)- A woman was getting lunch at a Burger King drive-thru when she noticed something shocking.

Trisha Ryan, of Hamilton, placed her order and drove to the window to pay.

According to WKRC, Trisha Ryan claimed she watched the man use his cell phone to take a picture of her debit card before handing her the receipt.

“I saw him grab his phone line it up, hover it over something on the counter, took a picture, then he did some more handwork and then he took another picture and gave me my receipt,” said Ryan.

She confronted the employee, which led to a back-and-forth verbal argument, and a manager was called.

The manager confiscated the phone, found multiple pictures of other customers credit cards, and immediately called the police.

The employee was let go, but he is currently not facing any charges.

Police urge debit or credit card users to watch the employees who are handling your cards during transactions.