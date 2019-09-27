



CLEVELAND (KDKA) — Baker Mayfield took to Instagram to mock Antonio Brown.

In an Instagram comment Friday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback mocked the current free-agent wide receiver.

“You’re right… let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off,” Mayfield wrote on Instagram in reference to Brown.

The comment was under Mayfield’s post featuring a photo from his time at Oklahoma, with the caption “Just some undersized Walk On… Keep that same energy.”

Mayfield’s response in the comment sectoin came after a comment said the post was “AB’ish style.”

A day after #Rams Eric Weddle and @AB84 went after each other on twitter, #Browns Baker Mayfield is posting about Antonio Brown on Intstagram. pic.twitter.com/NgFg3ayzEV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2019

Brown reportedly burned the bottom of his feet while using a cryotherapy chamber this summer. He also fought the NFL to wear his old helmet.

On Thursday, Brown took to Twitter, starting a tirade of tweets about why the NFL still needs him.

“I’m still the best why stop now,” Brown first wrote, hinting that his career in the NFL might not be over.

That elicited a number of responses from current NFL players including New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.

Brown is currently battling multiple civil suits surrounding things like sexual misconduct and late payments for services.

He also enrolled back at Central Michigan for online classes this week.