



The fantasy football season often pivots on injuries. The team owner that reacts the best to those inevitable injuries that happen during the course of the NFL season is likely going to put themselves in good position going forward.

This season, we have had more than our fair share, particularly at the quarterback spot. Ben Roethlisberger is lost for the season. Drew Brees is out for at least six weeks. Cam Newton? Who knows when he will return from what has now been reported as a Lisfranc injury. All of those guys are usually top fantasy options. For owners that had them, the season becomes a bit of a scramble figuring out the next best option.

Sometimes, it is the backup quarterback. In the case of the New Orleans Saints, they have Teddy Bridgewater, who acquitted himself well against Seattle but wasn’t spectacular. For the Carolina Panthers, Kyle Allen stepped in and looked good against the Arizona Cardinals. If neither of those options tickle your fancy, there might be another guy who just made his first career start that you should consider, at least for this week.

According to the guys at Fantasy Football Today, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is a good option this week as the Giants host the Washington Redskins. It’s easy to see why, as Jones is coming off a prolific day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Redskins defense has been suspect at best this season. Jones is just one of several players who the guys think you should absolutely have in your lineup this week. You can check out the video above for the rest and tune in to Fantasy Football Today every day on CBS Sports HQ at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dave Richard-

Start

QB: Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins

WR: DeMarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs @ Detroit Lions

Sit

RB: Sony Michel, New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

Heath Cummings-

Start

RB: Wayne Gallman, New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins

Sit

QB: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

WR: Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears