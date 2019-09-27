PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lowe’s locations across Pittsburgh will be hosting walk-in interviews as they look to hire more than 550 new employees in the coming week.
Lowe’s is looking to fill both part-time and permanent, full-time associate positions.
A “Walk-in-Wednesday” job fair will be held on Oct. 2, where anyone interested can walk into any Lowe’s store to apply and interview for available jobs.
In addition to hiring associates, Lowe’s says it’s looking to find department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialist, customer services associates, merchandise service teams, receivers, unloaders and load pullers.
Walk-in hours will start Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. In a press release, Lowe’s says there will be the opportunity to receive “on-the-spot offers.”
You can learn more about the available positions here, and you can find your nearest store here.
