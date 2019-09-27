



— A North Carolina man has died after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters in Wilmington, according to friends of the victim’s family.

David Argay contracted vibrio and died Thursday at WakeMed hospital in Raleigh, CBS affiliate WWAY reported.

Officials did not reveal exactly when Argay ate the oysters or which restaurant served them to him.

Vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths per year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most infections occur between May through October, when water temperatures are warmer.