



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Many Pittsburgh Pirates fans would call Steve Blass a true Bucco.

Mayor Peduto honored the World Series champion and longtime broadcaster today at the City Council Building.

If you missed the live stream, you can watch it here:

Steve made his debut in Major League with the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 10, 1964. He joined the team permanently in 1996 as the right-handed pitcher for 10 seasons.

Blass was a key player in the 1971 World Series against the Baltimore Oriels.

He is the last national league pitcher to throw a complete game in game 7 of the world series.

RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Pirates Broadcaster Steve Blass Announces This Is Last Season In The Booth

After he retired, Blass stayed in Pittsburgh and has been living here ever since. As a broadcaster, he has stayed a part of the Pirates organization for 60 years.

“I’m so proud to represent this city and bring it a championship,” said Blass.

When asked what he would be doing in his spare time after retirement, Blass said he would like to have a “dog and a beer at the ballpark”.

Tomorrow Steve Blass Day with the Pittsburgh Pirates to continue celebrating what he calls his “77-year-party”.