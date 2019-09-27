Comments
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A road in Millvale will be closed for emergency gas line repairs.
On Facebook, Millvale Borough Police Department says Maryland Avene at Sheridan Street will be closed for an emergency gas line repair that begins Monday.
Police say vehicles won’t be allowed up Sheridan Street to Maryland Avenue or down Maryland Avenue from Logan Street to Sheridan Street.
Traffic will be diverted, police say, up and down the one-way section of Maryland Avenue by St. Nicholas Church.
They ask motorists to be patient and follow directions.
