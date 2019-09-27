  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gas Line, Maryland Avenue, Millvale, Millvale Police Department, Road Closure, Sheridan Street

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A road in Millvale will be closed for emergency gas line repairs.

On Facebook, Millvale Borough Police Department says Maryland Avene at Sheridan Street will be closed for an emergency gas line repair that begins Monday.

Police say vehicles won’t be allowed up Sheridan Street to Maryland Avenue or down Maryland Avenue from Logan Street to Sheridan Street.

Traffic will be diverted, police say, up and down the one-way section of Maryland Avenue by St. Nicholas Church.

They ask motorists to be patient and follow directions.

Comments